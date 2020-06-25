Bayelsa West bye-election: Aleibiri Kingdom endorses former Gov Dickson for Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

Over forty representatives, comprising of the various organs administering the Aleibiri Federated Communities have endorsed former Bayelsa state governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson for vacant Bayelsa West Senatorial district.

In a communique signed by leaders of the various groups in Aleibiri Kingdom, the representatives noted that the former governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson is the only person that can pursue the developmental interest of not only the Sagbama/Ekeremor people but entire Bayelsa and Niger-Delta.

The representatives further noted that with Dickson’s track records of transformational leadership and personal qualities, they have no doubt whatsoever that he is the number one person to represent the senatorial district.

“Nobody can intimidate or hoodwink him in the senate and anywhere else for that matter.”

“He’s experienced, exposed, eloquent, fearless, tried and trusted. With his sterling qualities, he will fight for the overall development of not only the senatorial district but the entire state, Niger-Delta and beyond”.

Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West seats in the senate became vacant following the election of former occupants, Senator Douye Diri representing Bayelsa Central and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo representing Bayelsa West as governor and deputy governor of the state respectively.

The statement read “A well-attended meeting of over forty representatives representing the leadership of the various organs administering the Aleibiri federated communities namely, Alei council of chiefs, Aleibiri General Assembly, the community Development Committee, The Women and Youth groups was held at the palace of the Alei of Aleibiri on Sunday 14th June, 2020.

After the exhaustive and fruitful deliberation, the joint meeting unanimously and unequivocally endorsed the senatorial aspiration of Tarikekere-Owei of Aleibiri, his Excellency, Chief Seriake Henry Dickson, by this endorsement, we are giving him the right of first refusal. This endorsement has no party consideration whatsoever.

The overwhelming view of the meeting was that, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson is unarguably the best person to represent the Bayelsa West in the red chambers of the National Assembly.

He’s experienced, exposed, eloquent, fearless, tried and trusted. With his sterling qualities, he will fight for the overall development of not only the senatorial district but the entire state, Niger-Delta and beyond.

He had previously served in the House of Representatives for two terms and was governor of Bayelsa for 8 solid years. He is the only person so far to serve two terms as governor of the state.

He’s very bold and determined to pursue the course of the downtrodden people of the whole of Niger-Delta.

This is the person, who in-spite of the dwindling resources of the state was able to construct a road from Sagbama to Ekeremor and other countless infrastructural developments in the state. This was unbelievable as other governments right from independence thought it was impossible to construct a road through this highly challenging and debilitating environment.

He also brought tertiary institutions, the University of Africa in Toru-Orua, the Issac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama town and the much-cherished Bayelsa state Polytechnic, Aleibiri.

He, therefore, brought unprecedented and unparalleled development to the area. As the wise saying goes, “Every good turn deserves another”.

With these his track records and personal qualities, we have no doubt whatsoever that he is the number one person to represent the senatorial district. Nobody can intimidate or hoodwink him in the senate and anywhere else for that matter.

We, therefore, wholeheartedly endorse Chief Henry Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West senatorial district.

Signed: Sir, Chief (Dr) Benedict I. Guembe

The Olotu of Aleibiri Kingdom and the Chairman, Alei Council of Chiefs.

Hon. Awini Jacob

President, Aleibiri General Assembly

Hon. Solomon Avenven

Chairman CDC, Aleibiri Federated Communities.

Madam. Ebideigha Zinkware

Woman Leader, Aleibiri Federated Communities.

Mr. Funukebi Gordon

Youth President, Aleibiri Federated Communities.”

