Bauchi Sharia Commission reconciles 774, prosecutes 20 cases

The Sharia Commission in Bauchi State said it received a total of 886 cases, reconciled 774 and prosecuted 20 between January and June.

Malam Ibrahim Musa-Yisin, the commission’s Commander of Hisbah, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.

Musa-Yisin said 90 cases were still being investigated by the commission during the period.

He said the cases received include that of marital, family, public complaints, inheritance, breach of contractual agreements and criminal breaches.

He said the commission, especially the Hisbah outfit, would not relent in detecting and arresting criminals as well as intervening in public matters for peaceful and amicable resolution of disputes.

He commended the administration of Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi for its regular support to the commission which has enhanced its activities and improved operational capacity.

He, however, appealed for additional support from the state government especially operational vehicles for deployment to the existing Hisbah offices across the 20 local government areas.

He also called on the state government to consider establishing the state Sharia and Hisbah boards, saying such initiatives would further enhance performance of the agencies and provide operational autonomy to them.

He added that the vehicles if provided would further promote activities of both the Hisbah and such other activities of the commission and ease operational duties.

He lauded the efforts of other security agencies especially the Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for fully cooperating with the commission in the discharge of its responsibilities.

