Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has expressed his desire to meet an 85-year-old grandmother who requested to thank him personally over road construction in her area after Vanguard’s interview.

Mama Muwa Isa whose interview with Vanguard went viral, recounted the troubles people in her area went through before the construction of the Sabon-Kaura – Jos road.

She had narrated to Vanguard how they (people living along her area) plied bush paths to access township roads and other essential services while adding that they carried slippers in their bags to through rainwater.

Governor Mohammed, at the weekend, after learning of Mama Muwa’s request, promised to meet her during the week.

The governor, who was elated to hear the positive testimony said was moved to construct the road after seeing the suffering of the living in that axis.

“I am happy to hear this. You see, that road has been a nightmare for many people living along that axis. After I saw what they were going through, I decided that if I won the election, the construction of the road will be one of my first projects. Thank God I was able to keep my promise. And thank God the project is affecting the lives of people positively. I promise to meet Mama as soon as possible,” the governor said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: