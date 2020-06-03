Bauchi deputy governor tests positive to Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The deputy governor of Bauchi State, Senator Baba Tela has tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Bala Mohammed, Muhktar Gidado, on Tuesday.

The statement revealed that a sample of the deputy governor was taken when there was a noticeable exhibition of the symptoms on him which eventually came out positive, as confirmed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The press statement further explained that he contracted the virus in the course of discharging his duty as the State Chairman, Task Force Committee on COVID Response of Bauchi State.

According to the statement, Baba Tela has since gone into Isolation and is being taken care of by professional medical personnel.

“Samples of his primary contacts have been taken for tests too and have been equally advised to self isolate pending the outcome of the tests. Governor Bala Mohammed commiserates with his Deputy and solicits for prayers from all, for the speedy recovery of all those infected by the virus,” the statement reads.

The governor also advised citizens in the statement to adhere strictly to laid down medical protocols against the virus in order to curtail its spread among the public.

