Bauchi APC suspends Senator Bulkachuwa, accuses him of ‘absenteeism’

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kafin Kuka and Kofar gabas ward of Katagum local government area of Bauchi state has suspended Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa over alleged absenteeism from the constituency since his election.

Addressing Journalists at the party’s zonal secretariat in Azare on Tuesday, the APC ward Chairman Sa’adu Muhammed alleged that the Senator abandoned the party and his constituents after clinching his senatorial ticket.

He lamented that Bulkachuwa never deemed it necessary to visit the area to commiserate with them on the outbreak of Coronavirus, mass deaths and or give any donations.

“The essence of democracy is primarily to represent and safeguard the interest of your people. A representative should look out for the interest of the people he represents above his personal needs. We have lost many of our people, but the Senator looked the other way, not even a word of comfort from him.

“The demand, aspiration, pains, agony, needs and wants of the people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most, that is, the senate chamber. Senator Bulkachuwa has disappeared into thin air, and evidently deserted his constituency for over six months now, no iconic presence or project from him is sighted in his constituency all these while”, he lamented.

The Senator’s kinsmen also alleged that the lawmaker is yet to employ any legislative a or create job opportunity for his constituency’s teeming youths.

