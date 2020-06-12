Barcelona make enquiry over Argentine dubbed “new messi”

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona have been in contact with Velez Sarsfield over the availability of Thiago Almada, who has caused quite the stir across Europe this season.

Aged just 19, the attacker is close to racking up 50 first-team appearances for the Argentinian outfit, and now the club’s manager has revealed that the Spanish giants have got in touch to discuss a move.

Almada may be contracted to Velez until 2023, but with half of Europe keeping a keen eye on the prodigy, his future looks likely to be away from his homeland.

ALSO READ: Dortmund hoping to extend Hakimi loan after impressive displays

“I know that Barcelona has asked within the technical secretariat for Almada, but we know that he is only 19 years old and has to continue maturing,” Cavallero told Crack Deportivo via TNT Sports. “If an irresistible offer arrives for the player and the club, we will most likely consider it.”

A member of the Velez board also recently weighed in on the player’s future, claiming Italian clubs have inquired, to go along with the rumours of interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

“There is no way to hold him back,” the board member was quoted by ESPN. “To all the offers that are seen in the media, add one from the local market and two from Italy.

“We are going to wait for the market to open so that we know what is real and who is asking, and we will be as serious at the negotiating table as we have been since this administration began.”

This season, Almada has notched four goals and registered an assist in 22 Superliga outings, featuring in a remarkable variety of positions this term. He’s operated on either flank, as a centre forward, in central midfield while also in an attacking midfield role. The Argentine’s versatility has played a key role in putting Europe on red alert.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: