BankRoller Sammy: The entrepreneur with passion for instant trading

Egheghe Aisosa Samuel, the CEO of Roller Instant Trades is an ambitious and quite hard-working young entrepreneur who thrives on challenges and constantly set goals for himself.

The Benin – Edo state multiple business owner always has something to keep him focused and steady towards becoming great.

According to him, ” I’m not comfortable with settling for less, I’m always looking for an opportunity achieve greater heights in life.”

Popularly known as BankRoller Sammy, Egheghe Samuel, born December 9, 1994 graduated from Prime Institute of Technology.

After his mum passed away in 2005, BankRoller Sammy grew with his father and 3 siblings (2 boys 2 girls).

As the first son and second child of his family, the software engineering graduate was motivated to fend for himself and family at an early age.

He said, “I went into Bitcoin trading and investment because I needed an investment plan that can hold my money for a long period of time and also yield high profit. I started doing my research on bitcoin, I saw it as a wise plan. Luckily for me, it has been very productive since I started in 2018. I first started as a long term investor (buying coin and leaving it to go higher in price after like 5-6 months) but now I have moved to buying regularly and selling once I make at least 5% profit which can happen in a day sometimes a week.’

The challenges of starting up a business in Nigeria as an individual is always tedious and tasking, however for BankRoller Sammy, his major setback was finding the right customers and also dealing with competition.

“Don’t establish a business you don’t enjoy doing. Once you startup don’t be discouraged if you not making great progress, be consistent, believe in your self and always trust in God. I encountered some early challenges too, ranging from finding the right customers and facing the quite competitive counterparts,” the young business stated.

