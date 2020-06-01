Bandits kill district head, APC chairman in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

Police in Katsina have confirmed the killing of the District head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Abu Atiku and APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Mamman by armed bandits.

Gambo Isah, SP, the state Police Public Relations Officer stated this on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

He said on 31/05/2020 at about 11:55hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of the District Head of Yantumaki, Danmusa LGA of katsina state, shot him and his security guard, one Gambo Chakau and escaped into the forest.

He said the victims were taken to Danmusa General Hospital where the former was confirmed dead while the later was admitted and responding to treatment.

He however maintained that Investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot and killed the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman of Batsari council area of Katsina state, Alhaji Abdulhamid Mamman.

Mammam was killed on Sunday afternoon, at about 2:45pm, after the gunmen besieged Sabon Garin Dunburawa village, where he resides.

The source revealed that the Gunmen entered his home with the intention of abducting him and some of his family members, an action which he resisted.

The source added that it was while the deceased was showing resistance that the gunmen shot and killed him.

His body, it was learnt, has been deposited at the General Hospital in Batsari, with sources saying he might be buried later on Sunday evening.

The state has seen a recent upsurge in activities of bandits, especially in the eight frontline local councils areas sharing a border with the dreaded Rugu forest.

About 8 council areas had in recent months, witnessed activities of gunmen, most of whom are suspected to be bandits.

The bandits’ mode of operation is to kill, maim and abduct hapless residents for ransom, rape women, rustle domestic animals and cause other evil havocs, including setting food stores and villages ablaze.

Some two days ago, bandits had attacked close to four villages in Sabuwa and Faksari council areas, where they reportedly killed over a dozen people.

In one of the villages, they raped a woman and poured battery acid on her private part, with the woman said to be battling for her life in the hospital.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

