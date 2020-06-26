Bandits kill cop, two pregnant women in Katsina communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma and Andy Asemota

Over 100 bandits struck in two Katsina communities leaving a cop, five residents dead while five others including two pregnant women escaped death with severe injuries

The police public relations officer in Katsina State command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this to newsmen in Katsina, said three victims each lost their lives at Kanakulere and Kanawa villages.

He disclosed that about sixty bandits stormed the two Katsina villages and started shooting rampantly where they killed their victims.

“The bandits came to villages on foot without using motorcycles to commit the crime”.

“It was the rampant shooting from the guns of the bandits that attracted soldiers posted to Maidabina village to the two villages”.

“The quick arrival of the soldiers made the bandits flee from the villages,” he said.

The PPRO said that the command had sent re-enforcement of mobile police to the two villages to provide more protection to the villagers.

Isah called on the people in the eight frontline local governments where bandits had been killing the residents to provide vital information to the security personnel about the activities of the bandits for actions.

