Bandits kill 21 in fresh Zamfara attack

…as Police refute online report claiming 100 killed

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits in Zamfara state have attacked 2 Local Government Areas in the state killing 21 people. The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Usman Nagoggo, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, refuted online reports that over one hundred people were killed during the attack.

“For the purpose of clarity, the Command wishes to set the record straight that On 2nd and 3rd June, 2020, six (6) villages namely Tungar Malam, Manyan Karaje, Tungar Arne, Dangodon Maiyakane, Dangodon Mai Masallaci and Boleke in Maru LGA were attacked by suspected armed bandits with intent to rustle cows,” he said.

However, normalcy has been restored in the affected communities and the Police had assured members of the public safety of lives and properties.

The Command said that when the armed bandits were confronted by members of the local vigilante group “YAN SAKAI”, “they started shooting sporadically, which resulted in the death of fifteen (15) people, while seven (7) people sustained gunshot wound and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

“On 3rd June, 2020, bandits attacked and killed six (6) people from four (4) villages namely Gidan Dan Kani, Tungar lauti,Inwala and Dangodo villages in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.”

“Some victims were attacked and killed while coming back from funeral prayer of those killed. Five (5) people sustained gunshot wound and are currently receiving treatment”.

“The Zamfara State Police Command hereby refutes unfounded report and urges the press to be patient and have the accurate report of events before publication so as not to put members of the public in fear,” he said.

