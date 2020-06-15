Banditry more dangerous than coronavirus pandemic – Rep. Kazaure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

House of Representatives member representing Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi in Jigawa state, Hon. Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency redouble its efforts towards tackling insecurity bedeviling the nation, especially in some parts of the north.

Speaking during a plenary session, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure said armed banditry is more dangerous than coronavirus pandemic as hundreds of innocent citizens are killed by bandits on a daily basis and that the number of patients who have died as a result of coronavirus in Nigeria is nothing compared to the number of people killed by bandits.

Hon. Gudaji Kazaure explained that the federal government should shut down Nigeria as a result of armed bandits and not because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His words:- “Mr. Speaker, I don’t believe in coronavirus and it cannot catch me. Tell me how many people coronavirus have killed in Nigeria and how many people are killed in a single day by armed bandits in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, and other parts of the north. So what I’m saying is banditry is more dangerous than the coronavirus pandemic”.

The federal lawmaker expressed sadness at how armed bandits would bombard a community and take 6-7 hours operating and killing people, burning their houses and animals without the presence of security. He noted that sometimes the bandits go as far as even relaxing after operation and it was after the attack police and other security agencies will come pretending they were there to save them after several loss of lives and properties.

Kazaure stressed that if care is not taken Nigeria will face serious food scarcity as 80% of the people being attacked by bandits are farmers who cannot go to their farms because of jittery and fear of attack. He continued that Nigerians may take law into their hands soon if it continues.

He expressed disappointment at the way and manner some state governors entered into negotiation with bandits because security have failed to confront them. “How can you promise to offer criminals money just to stop killing people? Where is the money budgeted for security and arms, helicopters and other facilities to fight criminals?”. He queried.

