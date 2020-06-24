Banditry: Group drums support for Nigeria Police Force

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

A group, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara Youths and Students Forum, in collaboration with National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, and the Nigerian Youth Parliament, has urged Nigerians to support the Nigeria Police in the fight against banditry in the country.

The body said this in a statement by its Convener Mohammed Adamu Kachinga.

The statement reads:”The Nigeria Police Force , no doubt remain one of the strongest in Africa. There are several tales of the force’s exploits both on foreign mission and on the home soil. It is an institution of disciplined and committed officers and men.

“Despite the challenges posed by the our internal security challenges, their morale is always high and this has been made possible by the visionary and dynamic leadership style of Mr Muhammed Adamu, , the Inspector General of Police, under whose leadership the Nigerian Police has continued to record tremendous successes both against our security challenges and in the general well being of Officers and Men of the force.

“IGP Adamu’s confrontation of banditry, is not only a pacesetter in the history of the Nigeria Police, he is a man with many ‘firsts’ .

“The Nigerian Police have conducted successful recruitment, training and deployment of 10,000 police recruits in line with Federal Government’s manpower development plan of the Nigeria Police.

“Enhancement of operational capacity of the Force with the procurement of Patrol Vehicles including 46 Police Smart Surveillance (CCTV Camera-on-the Move) Vehicles, Tactical Operations Vehicles fitted with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment; Armoured Personnel Carriers; Troop Carriers; and 7 Anti-Riot Water Cannon Trucks.

“The leadership of the force under IGP Adamu has also achieved the Completion and launch of: The Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i). The first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Data Centre (NPC & IDB).

“Deployment of cutting-edge technology in our crime management operations with the acquisition of the Police Smart Surveillance Vehicle which are fitted with high-resolution, long-distance CCTV monitoring equipment with night electronic functionalities and are linked to the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i).

The vehicles are currently being deployed for real-time electronic monitoring of the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other major highways and vulnerable locations across the country including the electronic surveillance of NNPC pipelines in the country.

Strengthening of our Democratic Values with the provision of requisite quality leadership that guaranteed the successful conduct of the 2019 General Elections and other off-season elections that were conducted in the year.

“Following the enhancement of the force’s operational capacity as well as the review of its strategies, very high rate of successes have been recorded in the crime management activities.

“Upon assumption of Office, IGP Adamu identified the abuses associated with the promotion process as a fundamental factor in the less than optimal productivity profile of police personnel.

Hence, he set out to address the welfare concerns by restoring confidence and integrity in the process. Under this policy he discouraged the abuses associated with special promotion and stabilized the promotion system by upholding the principle of merit and seniority.

Hence, the anxiety associated with promotion in the Police which often impact on productivity has been addressed and officers are now motivated, more than ever before, to perform their duties assured that they shall be rewarded within the dictates of our traditional policing standards.

“The police fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery across the country under the leadership IGP Adamu, has brought crime to the barest minimum.

“The Police in conjunction with other security agencies have continue to carry out sustained operations against Terrorism and other forms of crime, in line with President Buhari’s focus to eliminate the remnants of the insurgents within the shortest possible time. A mission IGP Adamu is committed to, with all vigor.

“The Police continually maintained a posture to defend Nigeria’s internal security, IGP Adamu understands the power of unity and that is why he maintained a robust security relations with security agencies in the county, and together they have achieved tremendous success.

“The internal security in the country has also improved drastically from where it used to be before 2015.

“The Police /civil relationship has also improved tremendously and the civilian population now sees more reasons to support the Police like never before. A situation which has enables the Police to carry out many successful operations with the help of the civilians who volunteers information to them.

“However, IGP Adamu and the Nigerian Police could not have achieved this millstones without the unwavering support of their Commander in Chief , President Muhammadu Buhari who gave all the needed support to the Nigerian Armed Forces in general and to the Nigerian Police in particular.

“Nigerian Police has remained apolitical, professional and responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles and total commitment to the defense of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“IGP Adamu’s patriotism and commitment to Nigeria is unparalleled, and as the popular maxim says, the reward for hard work and exemplary leadership skills is more work. “

