Banditry: Affected communities in Niger threaten to resort to self-defence

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Affected Communities in Shiroro Local government area of Niger state being constantly invaded by bandits especially in the past few weeks have threatened to resort to self-defence to safe their lives and properties.

They said they have lost hope completely in the Federal government since the killings by the bandits continue in the areas unabated.

However, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger State which are the affected Communities, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has appealed to people of the Communities affected not to take laws into their hands but rather have faith in the Federal government’s steps already taken to protect them and their property.

Senator Musa in an interview said youths in the affected Communities while interacting with him said, “They are tired of the lukewarm attitude of the government towards the security of their lives and properties and have therefore vowed to resort to self-defence should the killings by the bandits continue unabated.”

“On my own, I am pained seeing the bloodletting in my constituency frequently leaving the Women raped and killed while the Men are maimed and children rendered fatherless. This development is really sad especially that it has remained a recurring decimal.

“We have made several appeals to the federal government, we have paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on our predicament but we are yet to see any corresponding results towards the frequent killings,” he declared.

“With this development, the youths in my constituency have decided henceforth to defend themselves in view of the failure of the federal government to address the lingering challenge.

We have tried to calm them down all this while assuring them of the federal government’s intervention. Now they said they have lost hope and are deciding to defend themselves in any way they can,” the Senator explained.

Senator Musa had early this year called on President Buhari on the need to approve the setting up a permanent Army Base in some of the affected local government areas to wage total war against the bandits.

He said, “the Military Base will be better than the current makeshift arrangement where troops are only deployed when there is an attack and withdrawn as soon as there is relative calmness only for the bandits to attack almost immediately the Joint Miltary Taskforce were withdrawn.”

“Mr President must come to the aid of the people. Their lives and livelihood are hanging in the balance especially with economic activities completely stalled. Farmlands have been destroyed and many abandoned by their owners who have fled their homes in fear of the unknown.

These people are predominantly farmers and that is what they know how to do. With this development, food security is also threatened in the area in particular and in the country in general and that is why I am appealing to President Buhari once again to direct the military to establish a permanent Base in the affected local government areas, especially those bordering other states as this will go a long way in tackling the situation,” Senator Sani Musa declared.

Eight out of the twenty-five local government areas of Niger state are now under siege of bandits ravaging the various Communities at will in daylight and night leaving scores of people killed, kidnapped, maimed and Cattles rustled and other valuables carted away.

This week alone, five people including two policemen have been killed, ten people feared kidnapped, houses set ablaze while several others were seriously injured in a renewed attack in Shiroro local government area alone during which several Cattles were rustled and other valuables were stolen.

