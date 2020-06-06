Badminton Federation to register players online

Kindly Share This Story:

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria, BFN has finalised preparations for the online registration of all badminton players in the country.

The Federation is liaising with the respective head coaches of the 36 states and the FCT to enable them to put together the needed requirements for the exercise which will run from the 15th of June, 2020 to the 15th of July,2020.

The President of the BFN, Francis Orbih while explaining this said “the reason behind the sensitisation exercise of the head coaches currently going on is to intimate them with the procedure and give them enough time to prepare the necessary documentation for the registration.

He further said “the resolve by the board to conduct the exercise is to enable it to generate and maintain a detailed and comprehensive database of all its players in the country for planning purposes and ease of its operations”.

The exercise will also help generate a unique BFN number for every player who upon completion of the registration exercise will be issued a BFN player ID card.

Furthermore, he stated that there will be no extension of the exercise after the 15th of July. Head Coaches are expected to give their maximum cooperation to the Badminton Federation of Nigeria in the conduct of the online registration exercise. All Head Coaches have been issued comprehensive guidelines for the exercise.

The President prayed for a hitch-free and fruitful exercise.

