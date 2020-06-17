Aviation leaders discuss strategic responses to Changing times at LAAC Webinar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Some of the leading players in the Nigerian aviation industry will tomorrow, Thursday, June 18, 2020 discuss the required strategic responses to the present challenges facing the aviation sector because of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Six panelists would discuss extensively on the negative impact of Covid-19 virus pandemic in the global aviation industry with focus on Nigeria and the necessary strategies to be adopted to stay relevant and profitable in the new order at a webinar to be organised by the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

The panelists; Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Ltd and Dr. Gabriel Olowo, the President of Aviation Roundtable (ART) would speak extensively on the requirements by various segments of the sector to stay in business.

The panelists would also share progressive ideas on how the aviation industry in the globe especially in Nigeria could gradually recover from impact of the pandemic and return to the era of growth.

Theme of the 2020 LAAC Webinar: ‘Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ was carefully chosen by LAAC.

Aside the panelists, no fewer than 250 other industry stakeholders and professionals in different segments would participate at the webinar, which would kick-off at 11am.

Interested participants are to register in advance through the link below:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcu2tqjkiG9W_NOGu8FrXqLnIfl5E2DjO

After registering, a participant would receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective media coverage and practice in the aviation industry.

