Aviara Community groans over lack of power supply

A community in Delta state, ‘Aviara’ has through Hyacinth Ede Ewariezi Campaign Organization, called on the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to intervene in what it described as long and perpetual darkness in the community for nine years.

The community noted with dismay that it has been abandoned by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

In a statement signed by Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, Director, Strategy, Research, Media & Publicity, Hyacinth Ede Ewariezi Campaign Organization, the community urged NERC to sanction BEDC for abandoning them for so long.

“We understand the importance of energy in the socio-economic well-being of the people and therefore state categorically that our people deserve better”, part of the statement read.

Below are their demands:

“NERC steps into the Aviara power problem with a view to resolving the issues between the community and BEDC.

“That the BEDC should commence the immediate provision of prepaid meters to every household and business premises in Isoko land believing they have an energy audit report of Isoko.

“The BEDC should also immediately implement the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued Order No/ NERC/197/2020 on capping of estimated billings in Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Having stated that, Ede Hyacinth Ewariezi Campaign Organization equally opined that “the economy of Isoko is not at its best because of the setbacks brought upon our people by the BEDC.

“On its own part, the BEDC cannot claim to be profiting from the power outage been experienced in Aviara and other parts of Isoko as no one is paying bills at the moment. The implication is that both the people, the distribution company and even the Government are suffering loss of revenue. This is why we are soliciting the prompt intervention of the regulatory authorities in this matter.

“It is our hope that those concerned would do the needful as soon as possible, so as to restore the confidence of the people in the system.”

Vanguard

