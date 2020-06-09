Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye on Tuesday said contrary to belief in some quarters that autonomy for the legislative and judicial arms of government translates to more money, the lawmaker disclosed that it confers more constitutional responsibility on both judges and lawmakers across the states of the federation.

Speaking after a special session to commemorate the first year anniversary of the Seventh Assembly in the state, he said autonomy for the two arms of government was enshrined in section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said autonomy does not translate to more power to either of the arms but would allow lawmakers and Judges across the country to discharge their duties more effectively and without fear or favour.

He added the State Governors across the state were not working against the Executive Order but creating a model for it workability being the first time such order would be attempted to be introduced across the country.

“Autonomy for the legislative and judicial arms of government was enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended, section 121(3) there is no controversy about that. And President Muhammadu Buhari being the number one law enforcer decided to introduce an Executive order to enforce that section of the constitution.

I believe the move by the governors was to facilitate the workability of the autonomy being the first time such provision will be attempted to be brought into practice across the federation and without putting in place a modus operandi for bringing the law to life it could suffer hitches, so what the Governor’s across the states were doing is to ensure a hitch-free.

“I also believe autonomy does not translate into more money or excessive powers to the Speakers and Judges of the states, but more constitutional responsibility to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibility”.

Commending the state health workers for their resilient in the face of coronavirus pandemic, the Speaker stressed the need for a post COVID stimulus bill to tackle the economic woes of the people due to the impact of the ravaging virus.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy and this Assembly is concerned about the dwindling economic fortune, the job losses among others. We must fashion out a way to rescue our people most especially those who fell into the poverty Index due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Assembly is considering a stimulus bill that will greatly assist our people and better our economy, we are going to work with the Executive and critical stakeholders to make sure that the bill covers all critical areas of a post-COVID economy.

In his goodwill address, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola described the legislatures as partners in progress, saying it resolve has helped to life the state out of economic dire straits.

He added that the Assembly’s support during the period of security challenges resulted in the establishment of the regional security outfit, the Amotekun Corps, which the lawmakers gave legal backing.

“The Executive has enjoyed a robust relationship with this Honourable Assembly with neither arm compromising its role, integrity and independence.

As a government, we owe the successful delivery of our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people, to the unalloyed cooperation of this Distinguished House and on behalf of the Executive, I thank the House for their tremendous cooperation”, he added.

