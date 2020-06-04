Auto-crash kills one, 12 others injured in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A ghastly motor accident in Dambatta town along Kano-Daura road on Thursday left one person dead while twelve others sustained several degrees of injuries.

The accident which happened at about 07:09 am occurred between a Toyota Model-F bus conveying passengers and a Honda motorcycle leading to the death of one.

Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammad who confirmed this to Vanguard said the vehicle went into flame after the accident.

Muhammad further said his men (firefighter) had put the fire off and evacuated all victims to the Dambata General hospital.

His words, “We received a distress call through Malam Shamsu Isah from Daura Road (Danbatta local government), at 07:09 am about the accident.

“And immediately we send our men to the scene of the incident, where they found that it was an accident that occurred between Toyota Model-F and Honda CG motorcycle.

“13 persons were involved. 12 were rescued alive while one person died. All victims were taking to Dambatta General Hospital.

“After the incident the car caught fire but our men have put off the fire,” Muhammad said.

However, some other sources claimed 10 persons feared dead in the accident.

Efforts to get the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano State Command to confirm the incident proved abortive as the Spokesperson, Kabiru Daura’s phone number was not going through.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

