Aubameyang says Arsenal ‘hold the keys’ over his future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has challenged Arsenal to prove why he should sign a new contract, saying the Gunners “hold the keys” over his future.

The Arsenal captain is set to enter the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium with talks about renewed terms at an impasse.

Aubameyang has been prolific for Arsenal since signing from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, scoring 49 Premier League goals in 75 top-flight appearances.

But the Gabon striker is yet to lift silverware with Arsenal and Aubameyang, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, hinted that his ambitions for trophies must be matched before he commits to a new contract.

“Recently I have not received an offer to extend,” he told Telefoot. “But, of course, we have had exchanges with the club for a fair few months now.

“They know very well why so far nothing has happened. They have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go.

“It is a turning point in my career, and I will be very frank with everyone. It will certainly be a very difficult decision to make. I still haven’t decided and we will see. It will maybe be the most important decision of my career.

“All players want to win titles. Everyone is going to ask the question ‘does he want to win them at Arsenal or somewhere else?’

“But, as I said, the future will tell us. As I have said already, the club has the keys to this. I am hungry to win titles, and whatever my decision, I intend to fight to win titles. To be clear, nothing has been decided.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action after a three-month enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic with a trip to Manchester City on Wednesday.

