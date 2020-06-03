Attempted supermarket robbery: Police shot dead 2 suspects in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TWO of a four-man gang of suspected robbers were killed Tuesday in Elelenwo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State during an attempted robbery on a supermarket.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said both other members of the suspected robbery gang escaped with injuries during a gun duel with the police.

Omoni further said the matter has been transferred to the Special Anti Robbery Squad for the arrest of the two fleeing members of the gang, appealing to the “public to assist the Police with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the other two suspects. Two locally made pistols were recovered from the Armed Robbers.”

An eyewitness narrated that, “The armed gang of four were about robbing the supermarket when Police guards at a nearby estate were alerted and engaged the suspects in a gun duel leading to the killing of two, one fell by police bullets at the supermarket entrance.”

Vanguard

