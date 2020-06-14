Breaking News
Atletico enter record books with 13th LaLiga draw this season

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool
GRAF9511. MADRID, 13/02/2020.- El entrenador del Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeone, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras el entrenamiento del equipo celebrado en la Ciudad deportiva Wanda en Majadahonda, Madrid, este jueves. Atlético de Madrid se enfrentará este viernes al Valencia en un partido de LaLiga en el estadio de Mestalla en Valencia. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez.

Atletico Madrid set a new club record for draws in a single LaLiga season on Sunday, as they were held by Athletic Bilbao on their return to action.

Playing for the first time since football in Spain was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Diego Simeone’s side had to settle for a point on the road at San Mames.

Iker Muniain’s delightful 37th-minute goal opened the scoring, though Atletico were not behind for long.

Just 129 seconds later, Diego Costa claimed his third goal of the season – and first since October – to bring the visitors level, though the 1-1 result does little to boost Atleti’s hopes of a top-four finish.

They sit sixth in the table having drawn 13 of their 28 league games in 2019-20, already the most recorded in a solitary season in the club’s history.

Simeone will hope for a more positive outcome when his Champions League quarter-finalists travel to Osasuna on Wednesday.

