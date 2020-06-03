ASUU accuses AGF, Finance Ministry of withholding members’ salaries

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has accused the office of the Accountant General of the Federation and Ministry of Finance of allegedly withholding salaries of its members.

The allegation was made by the President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi through ASUU Chairman University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole.

The allegation was contained in the union’s bulletin made available to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.

ASUU had resumed strike to force government to address issues of revitalisation fund, Earned Academic Allowances, proliferation of state universities and their governance, visitation panel to universities and conclusion of renegotiation of 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement which are outstanding in the 7th February 2019 Memorandum of Action (MOA).

According to the ASUU president, many ASUU members are yet to be paid more than a month after a presidential directive for all union members to be paid their salaries.

Professor Ogunyemi also stated that the operators of the rejected IPPIS have distorted the salaries of ASUU members with same person receiving three different amount for three months.

Ogunyemi promised members who are yet to be paid that the union will ensure that no kobo is lost to the illegal IPPIS operators.

He revealed that IPPIS operators shortchanged varsity lecturers by using different salary tables to compute and pay ASUU members for same months.

Professor Ogunyemi promised to ensure that witheld salaries of members are released from february to May, 2020.

“The OAGF and the Ministry of finance appear to have assumed larger than life status than the person and office of the President of Nigeria”.

“That explains why more one month after a presidential directive for all our members to be paid their salaries, many are yet to receive theirs.

“We reassure all our affected members that the leadership of ASUU will not relent in getting redress for this act of sabotage. The zealots of IPPIS have distorted our members salaries, with same members receiving different amounts for three months using the rejected IPPIS platform”.

“The IPPIS operators also have also used different salary tables to compute and pay our members for same months. We shall ensure that not a kobo owed to and unjustly taken from any ASUU members is lost to IPPIS”, he promised.