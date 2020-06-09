Kindly Share This Story:

Successful talent manager, Sam Phrank, has said one of those who influenced his passion for artistes management is Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

Sam, who was one of the pioneer members of The Plug, an entertainment company run by Asa Asika and his partner, made this revelation in an interview.

He said: “Asa Asika and Bizzle are two people I respect so much in this game. Trust me, you need to know your onions about music and the business side to attain this kind of respect.

ALSO READ:

“The Plug Entertainment started sometime in 2016, I was one of their first employees. At some point I acted in the capacity of the company’s general manager. I would always appreciate Asa and Bizzle for all I learned from them.

“In Nigeria, Asa Asika remains my mentor; he made big moves at a very tender age. Big respect to people like Steve Babaeko, Don Jazzy and Tega, Taye Aliyu, Mr Eazi and others pushing the culture as well.

“On the international scene, Definitely Scooter Braun. He’s a genius. I’m 25 right now, but my plans for 2021 is to mentor budding talent managers.”

Sam, who was famous during his Kings College days for organising the biggest parties in school, speaks on his plans for Avante, and organising of events: “High school parties were fun.

“We threw the biggest daytime parties at that time. We learned a lot from it as well; that was business orientation at a very tender age. But I doubt I still wanna do it.

“I still organise events right now, but it’s very in-house. I and my partners at Avante Concepts single-handedly organised Mayorkun’s three-day festival in December 2019 and his concert the year before (2018).

“Avante is actually a Spanish word and it means ‘Moving Forward’ or ‘Getting Ahead’. Avante is that little baby we have been grooming. We got into university in 2013.

“Right now, it has learned a lot and is ready to take its place. It’s a big brand that has its roots in media, tech, talent management and more.”

Besides talent management, on what he thinks the future holds for the Nigerian music industry, the Lagos-bred Sam Phrank said he believes, in due time, Afro music will take over the world.

He enthused: “Afrobeats, as a genre, is getting more recognition everyday and Nigeria is championing this great feat. The future is definitely bright and it holds so much excitement.

“I strongly believe Nigeria music would penetrate every corner of the world soon. Together we can do so much; we need to stay together and keep pushing.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: