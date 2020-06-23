Arsenal receive injury boost with Leno to return in a month

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s injury is not as bad as first feared and he could be back in full training within four weeks, the club have confirmed.

Leno suffered a serious-looking setback in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion when he was fouled by Neal Maupay, who went on to score the winner.

The Germany international was clearly in pain after his right knee appeared to buckle and there were concerns he may face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Arsenal provided an update on his condition ahead of Thursday’s trip to Southampton.

“Positive news after detailed assessments,” read a statement released on Tuesday.

“Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton & Hove (a) on Saturday. Aiming to return to full training in four to six weeks.”

With Mikel Arteta’s side having now lost back-to-back matches since the return from the Premier League’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, it represents a piece of much-needed good news for the Gunners.

Updates were also given on a host of other players, with Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari having been injured in the 3-0 loss at Manchester City.

Xhaka is back in full training, but Mari is set for up to three months on the sidelines, with further assessments required.

