Arsenal boss Arteta offers Guendouzi no assurance on Gunners future

Mikel Arteta has offered no guarantee that Matteo Guendouzi will remain an Arsenal player next season.

The future of the 21-year-old midfielder, formerly of Lorient, has been called into question since he was involved in a spat in last weekend’s defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

He and Brighton forward Neal Maupay clashed at various times, including after the final whistle when Guendouzi appeared to grab his fellow Frenchman by the throat.

Questions were asked of Guendouzi’s attitude after reports that he may have been gloating during the Brighton game about the size of his Arsenal pay packet.

The Daily Mail claimed Guendouzi taunted Seagulls opponents by saying he earns “more money than you ever will”.

Guendouzi dropped out of Arsenal’s squad for their trip to Southampton on Thursday, and it remains to be seen how involved he will be before the end of the current campaign.

Amid speculation Guendouzi may be considering his Arsenal future, head coach Arteta said: “Whatever internal issues we have, we will deal with them privately and I’m never going to make any of that public.”

The Arsenal boss only wants players who are prepared to buy into his way of working, he stressed.

“All the players that are here, I am counting on them. If they want to jump on the boat they are more than welcome,” Arteta said, when asked whether Guendouzi would stay.

“That’s always my mindset. I’m here to help all of them to improve individually and collectively. That’s my job.”

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday when they face Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Fotmob

Vanguard

