Army Brigade Commander’s convoy kills 75-year-old man in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, Katsina was involved in a road traffic accident on Monday 29 June 2020 during which the death to a road user was recorded.

The late motorcycle rider was a 75-year-old man named Alh Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, “The incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the Brigade commander later.

“Already, a delegation of the Nigerian Army-led by the Brigade commander has visited the family to commiserate with them and will be fully involved in the burial”, Sagir said.

