Breaking News
Translate

Army Brigade Commander’s convoy kills 75-year-old man in Katsina

On 10:50 amIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Army Brigade Commander's Convoy Kills 75-year-old man in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, Katsina was involved in a road traffic accident on Monday 29 June 2020 during which the death to a road user was recorded.

The late motorcycle rider was a 75-year-old man named Alh Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina.

ALSO READ: Amotekun: 70-year-old with PhD or Primary School Certificate can apply ― Commander

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, “The incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the Brigade commander later.

“Already, a delegation of the Nigerian Army-led by the Brigade commander has visited the family to commiserate with them and will be fully involved in the burial”, Sagir said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!