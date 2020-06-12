Armed bandits are worse than wild animals ― Masari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, has said that armed Bandits are worse than wild animals as they have been killing innocent villagers for pleasure in the North West zone of the country.

“The wild animals only kill their fellow animals when they are hungry but the bandits kills their follow human beings for pleasure only.

Masari stated this during an interview with the members of NUJ correspondent’s chapel as part of June 12 Democracy Day on Friday in Katsina.

“The lion does not kill an antelope for superiority purpose, it only kills the antelope when it is hungry.

“The bandits derive pleasure in killing men, women, and children. They also rape married women, helpless young girls, and kidnapped their parents.

“The bandits are ungodly people that enjoy lawlessness as they have grown up in the forest without western or Islamic education.

“I have done my best to make them see reasons why they should discard their illegitimate business but they refuse to do so.

“In fact, the bandits are more deadly than the dreaded COVID-19 virus, as whenever they entered into a village they keep shooting their gun in the air and this leads to the death of many people.

“My government initially introduces Amnesty for cattle rustlers, they change operations and introduce kidnapping and later introduced invasion of villagers for the purpose of killing the people only,” he said.

The governor said that the North West Governors’ hands are tight as the security matters are under the Federal Government based on the constitutional provision.

Masari said that they have to support the Military and Police with logistics to perform their Jobs of protecting lives and properties.

He commended the Federal Government for deploying more troops to the North West to wipe out the bandits.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

