Breaking News
Translate

Archbishop Welby says Jesus should not be portrayed as white alone

On 2:39 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Archbishop Welby says Jesus should not be portrayed as white alone
Vintage illustration of the Good Shepherd with Jesus holding a lamb; lithograph, 1930s. PHOTO: Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has recommended that Western churches should reconsider their portrayal of Jesus’ image.

According to Welby while speaking in a BBC Today Programme monitored by CNN, Jesus’ image does not necessarily has to be a white man. He said he has been to different countries and they portray the image of Jesus differently.

“You go into their churches and you don’t see a White Jesus — you see a Black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or a Middle Eastern Jesus — which is, of course, the most accurate.

“You see a Fijian Jesus — you see Jesus portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures, languages, and understandings.”

ALSO READ: Anglican leader, Justin Welby calls his Church ‘deeply institutionally racist’

Welby was replying to a question by the host on whether the way the western church “portrays Jesus” needed to be “thought about again” and “re-imagined” in light of recent Black Lives Matter protests across Europe following the death of a black man, George Floyd.

Clarifying his proposition, Welby stated that the representations of Jesus were not, however, “who we worship” but rather served as a “reminder of the universality of the God who became fully human.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!