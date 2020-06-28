Archbishop Welby says Jesus should not be portrayed as white alone

Kindly Share This Story:

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has recommended that Western churches should reconsider their portrayal of Jesus’ image.

According to Welby while speaking in a BBC Today Programme monitored by CNN, Jesus’ image does not necessarily has to be a white man. He said he has been to different countries and they portray the image of Jesus differently.

“You go into their churches and you don’t see a White Jesus — you see a Black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or a Middle Eastern Jesus — which is, of course, the most accurate.

“You see a Fijian Jesus — you see Jesus portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures, languages, and understandings.” ALSO READ: Anglican leader, Justin Welby calls his Church ‘deeply institutionally racist’ Welby was replying to a question by the host on whether the way the western church “portrays Jesus” needed to be “thought about again” and “re-imagined” in light of recent Black Lives Matter protests across Europe following the death of a black man, George Floyd. Clarifying his proposition, Welby stated that the representations of Jesus were not, however, “who we worship” but rather served as a “reminder of the universality of the God who became fully human.” Vanguard News Nigeria.

