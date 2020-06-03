Appoint peace advocate to head amnesty office  – Group tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says appointment shouldn’t base on party affiliations

By Chris Ochayi

Youths under the auspices of Niger Delta Youths Development Alliance, NDYDA, has called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a peace advocate with vast knowledge of agitations in the region to head Presidential Amnesty Programme to ensure a smooth and robust performance.

The youths advised the President against appointing a person of high handedness that is prevalently and politically imposed by ex-militant commanders to serve particularly their interest in the Amnesty Programme

Spokesman of the Ex-Agitator, Commander Ezonebi Perekebina, who made the call through a statement issued in Abuja, however, commended Buhari for the sustenance of the Amnesty Programme for ex-agitators.

Perekebina , a.k.a Creek-Dragon, noted that much was expected from the present administration in terms of repositioning the Presidential amnesty Programme for a better performance.

He also urged the presidency and the National Security adviser Brig Gen Babagana Monguno, Retd. to jettison the tendency of making appointment based on party affiliations and interest or recommendations from those connected to former militant groups and political office holders used by ex-militant generals to lobby for their candidate to clinch the position.

READ ALSO:

He added that the government should appoint someone who understands the needs of the Niger Delta Youths and who can also return the programme to the path of adopting indigenous education, Job creation and engaging youths on programmes without cost on the government.

In his words he said, “The amnesty programme failed to live up to its’ goal in the past due to Extravagant management, lack of sustainable planning, lack of indigenous initiatives and programmes”.

“The best way to get the right candidate for appointment is to look out for those who have been doing peace advocacy in the Niger Delta and those whose idea gave birth to the amnesty programme”.

This class of persons with proven track records of modesty are very much around and have continued in their very profound way to promote cohesion, Peace, and development within the Niger Delta Region and the Nation at large.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: