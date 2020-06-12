APC screening committee passes Ize-Iyamu, disqualifies Obaseki, others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared Pastor Osagie-Ize Iyamu to participate in the party’s primary election in Edo State scheduled for the 22nd of June while disqualifying the embattled incumbent Governor over discrepancies in his academic credentials.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was deemed ineligible by the Screening Committee over multiple inconsistencies in his presented academic certificates, including a Higher School Leaving Certificate the Governor claimed to have obtained from an Institute of Continuing Education in Benin City, Edo State.

The certificate, according to the committee, is unknown to the Nigerian education system and the Governor also admitted during the screening that he never received the certificate.

Furthermore, his NYSC certificate indicated the name ‘Obasek’, and while the Committee acknowledged that this could be an error on the part of the issuing body, it flagged the Governor’s failure to address the problem for years and thus solidified doubts on its authenticity. Governor Godwin Obaseki also failed to supply additional documents solicited as proof of its claims.

On these grounds, the Committee, relying on the party constitution, ruled Governor Godwin Obaseki ineligible for participation in the party primary.

Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi was also ruled ineligible over inconsistencies in the name contained in his submitted academic certificates. Another disqualified aspirant was Mr. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Osaro Obaze however passed the screening and joined Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the aspirants ruled eligible by the Screening Committee of the party to participate in the primary election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disqualification came as no surprise to party members who, in the past few weeks, have raised alarm over the inconsistencies in his academic qualifications and how that could cost the party if he is presented for election.

The Governor was dragged to court over indicting allegations of forgery and perjury, adding to the concerns of APC stakeholders in the state who agreed that disqualifying the embattled governor from the race would serve the best interest of the party.

vanguard

