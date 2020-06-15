APC NWC meeting with Gambari in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is currently leading some members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, in a meeting with the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting is taking place in the CoS’ office, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President at the meeting are the National Vice Chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir; National Treasurer, Adamu Panda, and two others.

The party’s Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole was escorted to the meeting by a police orderly who had a pile of office files with him.

READ ALSO: Progressives Governors Forum to intervene in APC crisis

Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public, it may not be unconnected with the crisis from the just concluded screening of aspirants for the governorship primaries of the party in Edo State scheduled for June 22.

Recall that the Screening Committee set up by Comrade Oshiomhole had disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki and two others after the exercise.

Governor Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole who are all from the same state have been having frosty relationships before now and their disagreement is threatening to tear the party apart before the election.

The late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, had brokered peace between the two at the heat of the plot to remove Comrade Oshiomhole as the national Chairman around March.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: