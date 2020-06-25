Vanguard Logo

Breaking: APC NEC ratifies Ize-Iyamu’s candidacy

Ize-Iyamu
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE National Executive Committee, NEC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, has ratified the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the party’s candidate in the September governorship election.

The NEC also gave the Mai Malla Buni-led Caretaker /Convention Committee six months to organize the election of the National Working Committee, NEC, members.

This was disclosed by Governor Atiku Bagudu while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Emergency NEC presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

Details later…

