APC NEC meeting kicks-off, Buhari, 16 govs, pro-Oshiomhole group in attendance

APC Emergency NEC meeting. Full video below

By Rasheed Sobowale

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting has commenced as the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari led other party chieftains.

Chief Victor Giadom, the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was the first to arrive for the meeting. He was sighted around 8:30 am.

Other party chieftains in attendance at the APC NEC meeting include the National Deputy Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and 16 state governors.

The 16 Governors sighted are, Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdulhahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Engr. Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Niger (Abubakar Bello), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Malla Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Also present at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa where the APC NEC meeting is taking place are the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, the House majority leader, Hassan Dogowa and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

The pro-Oshiomhole group presently at the venue are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the Deputy Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Peterson Akpatason.

In line with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, some of the participants attended virtually.

The National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not be participating since he is not a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party.

In a clarification of this, the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad posted on his official Twitter handle; “There are some people who need to know that the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, hence, he doesn’t attend the NEC Meetings. This is very clear!”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

