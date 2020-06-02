APC Ndigbo in Lagos scores Sanwo-Olu high on performance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Ndigbo arm of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first term in office as one of “impressive and laudable performance.”

Eze Uche Dimgba, Coordinator of the Ndigbo arm, stated this at the inauguration of the new executive members in Ikeja.

Dimgba, therefore, promised to begin early mobilisation of the Igbo kinsmen in the state ahead of the 2023 elections for the continuation of progressives in the state.

The inauguration, which was coordinated by the former APC Publicity Secretary in the state and Special Adviser on Drainage and Environment, Joe Igbokwe, had the leaders of Igbo communities in attendance.

Dimgba said the Igbo in Lagos would vote massively for the ruling party and continue to support the administration of President Buhari and Sanwo-Olu to having performed creditably well within the five and one year in office respectively.

He said, “Sanwo-Olu has achieved a lot within the first year in office amid COVID-19 pandemic challenge. His performance is impressive despite daunting challenges since he assumed office.”

Igbokwe said the Igbo people had no alternative than to remain in APC and support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the newly-elected executive led by Dimgba would mobilise all Igbo sons and daughters in Lagos to vote for APC in future elections.

He said: “Given what is happening in the South-East now, I don’t think any project is bigger than the second Niger Bridge in Nigeria today. They would soon finish it. I know that by next year that project would have been completed.

“That bridge was used to dupe our people for 21 years. I won’t go further than that.

“We just formed our leadership. We just inaugurated them. I only happened to be their leader. I’m here to organise them. We have to deliver. The work has just started.

“We will go to the markets and talk to our people. In the 2019 election, I was with Ifeanyi Ubah; we visited all the markets. So my face is not going to be new in all the markets in Lagos.”

Also speaking, President of Igbo-speaking communities in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, recalled that Igbo people were not united in the 2015 elections, when Igbo voted for the then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said that situation can no longer be the case, assuring that the opposition party can no longer break the rank of the Igbo, including APC Ndigbo in Lagos.

“I am here to witness this worthy cause. What will benefit the Igbo people is to come together and I can tell you we are now together supporting the APC,” he added.

