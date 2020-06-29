APC govt interested only in enthroning Hausa/Fulani supremacy — IPOB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, government of being only interested in enthroning Hausa/Fulani supremacy.

In a statement issued through the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group said the present Buhari-led APC administration also came in to reposition the security agencies to favour Hausa/Fulani by removing the competent hands and replacing them with their kinsmen in order to drive their ethnic domination of the South.

“When the APC was campaigning vigorously for election, Nigerians thought they were coming to grow the economy, enthrone justice, breed unity and tolerance, love for one another but Nigerians got them wrong.

“They actually came to enthrone Hausa/Fulani supremacy, to reposition the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replacing them with their kinsmen in order to drive their ethnic domination of the south.

“Our leader predicted that the herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impurity and their masters will protect them and that is happening.

“He said they were coming to ensure that his people are enslaved forever. Those who do not believe him will soon see it happen before their eyes.

“The Fulani will take over the entire south as a continuation of their age-long agenda to Islamize Eastern Nigeria.

“Mazi Kanu said they will brazenly seize our land in pretence of creating grazing fields. Then the conquest will be complete, we will then become their slaves forever.

“The only thing he predicted that is yet to happen is the public admission by some governors and traditional rulers on the ongoing stealthily creation of grazing fields and the conquest will be complete.

“Don’t forget that Mazi Kanu said he will restore Biafra without firing a shot. The world awaits.”

Vanguard

