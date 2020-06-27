APC Govs mourn Ajimobi, say great loss to Progressive community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Forum APC have mourned the death of their erstwhile colleague and former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, describing his passing as a great loss to Nigeria’s progressive community.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed this in a condolence message issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said the Forum received with a heavy heart the death of Ajimobi but takes consolation in the fact that he led “a life well blessed”.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, join the family, people, and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations, and bless what he left behind.

May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace!”, the APC Governors stated.

vanguard

