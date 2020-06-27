APC Crisis: Why Buhari made me Chairman in 2018 ― Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said that President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago (2018) invited him to come and reposition the APC as its chairman.

According to him, Buhari’s decision to make him vie for the position in 2018 was to reform the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Mr President graciously invited me to run for the office of the chairmanship of the party in 2018, precisely about two years ago.

“The president told me then that if we did not reform the All Progressives Congress, we can as well forget about 2019. Those were his exact words.”

Oshiomhole who spoke at a news conference Saturday in Abuja, said he has no regret over the various decisions he took while at the helm of affairs, stating that his greatest moment of happiness in office was when the party took over Kwara state and effectively displaced the Saraki political dynasty.

“I know that reforms can be challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions. Mine has been a life of struggles. I accepted this and I believe I did my best.

“At the end of the NEC meeting, as you all now know, the NWC was dissolved and accordingly, I ceased to be the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am happy that at the end of the day, the 2019 elections have come and gone and thanks to Nigerian people, our president had more votes in 2019 than we had in 2015 and we have more members in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

“Unlike in 2015 when we were unable to manage our victory in the two chambers such that we ended up with an APC Senate President who later decamped and a PDP Deputy Senate President, this time, working hard with my colleagues in the NWC and in consultation with leaders of the party across the board, we were able to have the kind of unity which is expected of a governing party in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“I am happy that the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly are working harmoniously with Mr President on the Executive side and we are able to have what you can truly call a functioning relationship.

“I think everything considered, I believe that the APC NWC under my chairmanship has done its best and the results are there”.

Asked if there was anything he would have done differently looking back at his years in office, Oshiomhole said; “No, the process of leadership requires that you make decisions. I am a man of very strong convictions.

“I am driven by what I believe in and I recognize that for every decision you take particularly when you embark on radical reforms, you are going to step on some toes.

“That was clear to me. I am not assuming leadership for the first time. I have taken my decisions. I am happy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

