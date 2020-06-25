Vanguard Logo

APC Crisis: We’re studying ‘unfolding drama’, consulting our lawyers, dissolved NWC members react

APC Crisis: We're studying 'unfolding drama', consulting our lawyers, says dissolved NWC members
Attendees at the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, June 25, 2020. PHOTO: Tolani Alli

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Members of the dissolved National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have faulted their purported sack, saying while they are watching the “unfolding drama”, they are also consulting with their lawyers and other stakeholders.

A statement to this effect which was issued on Thursday evening was signed by the Hilliard Eta and Arc. Waziri Bulama, factional acting National Chairman and acting National Secretary in the dissolved NWC.

The statement reads; “The following represents the collective decision of eighteen members of the National Working Committee.

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to reiterate its earlier position that Chief Victor Giadom has no authority whatsoever to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party.

“Article 25(B) of the Constitution of the APC is explicit that only the National Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) is given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party either for statutory quarterly meetings or for emergency meetings.

“The same provision of the constitution makes it compulsory for a notice of a minimum of 14 days in respect of statutory quarterly meetings and 7 days in respect of emergency meetings.

“We note that Chief Victor Giadom had convened and conducted a virtual meeting purportedly to be a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our Party wherein certain far-reaching resolutions were purportedly reached.

“While the National Working Committee is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and team of lawyers on the next line of action.

“Therefore, all members of our great Party and concerned Nigerians are urged to remain calm pending the outcome of the consultations

“The members of the APC NWC who are part of this press statement include: Hilliard Etagbo Eta, Hon. Inuwa Abdulkadir, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, Alh. Ahmed Suleiman Wambal, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Hon. Adamu Fanda and Hon. Ibrahim Masari.

Others include: Hon. Paul Chukwuma, Barr. Emma Ibediro, Sadiq Abubakar, Haj. Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, Alh. Tajudeen Bello, Mistahu Lawan Didi, Wogu Boms, 15. Babatunde Ogala, Hon. Lanre Issa-Onilu, Arc. Waziri Bulama (NS)”

