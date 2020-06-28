APC Crisis: Oshiomhole victim of 2023 permutations ― Afegbua

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Commissioner of Information in Edo state, Prince Kassim Afegbua has described the ousting of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC), National Working Committee (NWC) as 2023 presidential election permutation.

Afegbua who stated this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard fingered five APC Governors as the mastermind of Oshiomhole’s exit.

He told Vanguard, “there is nothing spectacular about Comrade Oshiomhole’s exit. He was just a victim of 2023 political calculations especially by those people who found him too strong to bend to their whims and caprices.

“The President does not appear fit enough to understand the dynamics of the political interplay of forces. You have Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Simon Lalong of Plateau states who should sit down and face governance in their states but getting too pre-occupied with 2023 Presidency.”

Afegbua also expressed his discontent at the action of his party, PDP, in fielding the incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, as its flag bearer ahead of the Edo 2020 governorship elections.

Condemning what he called the governor’s desperation to run for a second term at all cost, the former commissioner came hard against his own party, wondering how Obaseki it once branded a failure, suddenly merited the ticket so much that all three aspirants stepped down for him.

“We will join hands collectively with the APC candidate to ensure that Godwin Obaseki does not return. I am PDP member, but I will vote APC.

“A man with the humility of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is better than a governor who fights everyone who disagrees with him.

“Edo has become too polarised over avoidable and needless battles. Let us have a new leadership that will usher in quiet and peace to everyone. The noises from the Obaseki aspiration have become too polluted and cannot be in the best interest of anyone,” he said.

