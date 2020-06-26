Breaking News
APC crisis: Oshiomhole and his co-travellers are committing treason — Group

On 5:09 amIn Newsby
BREAKING: Appeal Court upholds Oshiomhole's suspension as APC Chairman
Adams Oshiomhole

A coalition of non-governmental organisations known as Abuja Governance Roundtable (AGR), has cautioned the former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his supporters to stop disobeying President Buhari as their actions are tantamount to treason.

According to the convener of the group Dr Ebiowei Freeman, anyone who attempts to go against a President in a Presidential system of government is liable to face treasonable charges.

Recall that President Buhari had warned all members of the ruling party to discontinue all forms of litigations and embrace peace.

However, the supporters of the former Chairman among the dissolved National Working Committee(NWC) have reportedly headed back to the court that the convener of the National Executive Committee meeting and Acting Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom does not have the right to do so.

Furthermore confirmed reports indicate that Mr Igo Aguma of the Rivers branch of the party may have gone to court summoning some top members of the party like Senator Andrew Uchendu and Hon. Sekonte Davies for alleged contempt of court.

These individuals are said to be defiant against the Presidential directive.

It is the position of the group that the refusal of these individuals constitutes a direct confrontation with the President.

Dr Freeman warned the APC leaders about the consequences of their action in a democracy.

Vanguard

