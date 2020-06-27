APC Crisis: Non-NWC NEC members disown Fakai’s faction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Non-National Working Committee Forum of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by three members of the forum that its executive committee has been dissolved.

Secretary of the Forum, Hon. Oluremi Omolaoye in a statement on Saturday in Abuja said the purported dissolution of the Hon. Nelson Alapa led Non-NWC NEC Forum by Fakai and two others are null and void.

The Forum is made up of party officials who are not part of the NWC but who are members of the National Executive Committee NEC of the party.

Following the NEC’s dissolution of the NWC on Thursday, a member of the Forum, Mohammed Sani Ibrahim had at a news conference announced the sack of the Alapa-led executive and in its place named a 3-man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Forum pending the election of a new executive. He had announced Abubakar Fakai as acting chairman, David Okumagba, acting secretary and himself as acting publicity secretary.

However, rising from an emergency meeting on Saturday morning, the executive committee of the forum said, “the purported dissolution as announced by Ibrahim has no legal grounds because the whole house which elected the Hon. Alapa-led leadership remains the only qualified body to exercise such a power over her leadership and not by a disaffection section of the body.

“Therefore the pronouncement should be disregarded by the public and other unsuspecting members of the Forum.

“The Forum’s members are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for an appropriate invitation to hold a whole-house post-NWC dissolution meeting as soon as possible”.

The Forum appealed to APC members to continue to remain committed as the party will emerge stronger after the current leadership crisis.

The executive committee members at the meeting were Nelson Alapa, Dr. Rachael Akpabio (Vice-Chairman), Oluremi Omolaoye (Secretary), Abubakar Sadiq (Treasurer), Odu O. Onyeka (PRO), Ferdinand Atsu Adie (Welfare) and Isah Madu-Chui (Fin. Secretary).

Others were Abdul Manaf Daura (Assistant Secretary), Timothy Amah (Assistant Treasurer), Femi Egbedeyi, (Assistant Public Relations Officer), Hajiya Amina Manga (Asst. Welfare) and Jack Alamba (Asst. Financial Secretary).

