APC Crisis: ‘No victor, no vanquished’, Giadom reacts to NEC decision

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Mr Victor Giadom, the acting national chairman of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), in his reaction to the National Executive Council (NEC) consensus said; “there is No Victor, No Vanquished.”

Giadom in a press statement on Thursday said he stood by his initial stance of being contented with “the outcome of today’s APC NEC meeting”

“I had earlier said that the collective decision of the entire NEC will prevail in today’s meeting. I also promised to stand by any decision decided.

“…there is No Victor, No Vanquished. The Togetherness and cohesion Of Our Great Party Has Always Been Our Prayers.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday endorsed Giadom as the eligible person for the acting national chairman position following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement confirming the President’s endorsement and made available to the media by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Wednesday; “the President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

However, the party’s NEC in an effort to mitigate damages the power tussle in the party has caused, considered dissolving the NWC and in place constituted Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Full list of the committee below:

1. Governor Mai Bala Buni (Yobe) Chairman

2. Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun (South West)

3. Ken Nnamani (South East)

4. Stella Okorete – Women Rep

5. Governor Sani Bello (North Central)

6. Dr. James Lalu (Physically challenged)

7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Rep)

8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (House of Reps)

9. David Lyon (South-South)

10. Abba Ari (North West)

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman (North East)

12. Ismail Ahmed (Youths)

13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe (Secretary)

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: