APC crisis: Govs advocate meeting of party organs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday called for the convocation of the meeting of the party organs to resolve the lingering crisis in the party.

The APC Governors operating under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja to inform him of the position of the governors in resolving the crisis in the party.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu said that the party would implore all amicable means to bring the crisis to an end.

He said that the President has been hesitant to exercise his authority as the party’s leader because as a democrat, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done.

He said, “Today, Monday 22nd of June 2020, my brother the governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Lalong and my brother the governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and myself visited Mr. President, President Muhammadu Buhari

“The reason for our visit is to discuss with him as our party leader as the leader that millions of Nigerians trust, party issues and the position of the Progressive Governors to support all steps to unify and bring about a peaceful resolution in our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr. President listened attentively and discussed with us as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurance we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.”

Asked why President Buhari has not intervened to call all the gladiators in the crisis to order, he said,” At all times Mr. President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done.

“He is very hesitant to use his standing even as party leader, talk less of his authority as Mr. President of the country to direct things, but at all times, he has been alive to the issue and like I said earlier, I believe with the encouragement he gave us this morning, with the level of details he has about all that is happening and the number of people he has listened to and heard.

“We will recall that because of the sanctity which President Buhari attaches to constitutionalism, we held our national convention literally at the same time we are holding primaries because Mr. President has always said that we told Nigerians that our party is going to be a party of due process and we will do that no matter the challenge of the moment.”

Also fielding question on the alleged removal and replacement of the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, and the protest at the headquarters of the party, he said all contentious issues will be resolved to the satisfaction of the majority of members.

He said, “I think our party, the All Progressives Congress is a party that believes in dialogue and contentious issues arise when you are dialoguing.

“So, young people expressing their views by demonstrating, members of the party challenging court processes show that the people are free to express their views and dissent is not to be suppressed.

“What is important is that all will be taken on board in arriving at a conclusion that will be to the satisfaction of most party members and indeed Nigerians.”

On why it was difficult for the party to summon a National Executive Council, NEC meeting to resolve the crisis, he said all necessary steps to resolve the crisis would be followed.

“I believe that whatever needs to be done including the possibility of calling any of the organs of the party that is necessary for the resolution of lingering issues will be done immediately.

“Let me again say that the party is never a perfect assembly. There will always be issues and that is why we talk, but yes certainly, organs of the party need to meet and Mr. President without directing is always supporting the necessity of party organs meeting appropriately,” the Progressive Governors Forum Chairman said.

