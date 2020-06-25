APC Crisis: Gov Buni assumes office as Caretaker C’ttee Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

.Says NEC decision on dissolution of NWC final

.No Victor, no Oshiomhole says Amaechi’s ally

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mai Mala Buni has assumed office at the party’s national secretariat.

Buni who is also the governor of Yobe state promised to carry all tendencies along in order to restore peace to the party.

Buni had arrived the secretariat some minutes before 2pm in company of some APC Governors including Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Sani Bello (Niger), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

The Caretaker Committee chairman left the secretariat just a few minutes after his arrival.

In a brief interface with journalists, Gov. Buni said; “After being a two-time National Secretary of the party, I can say I know the party very well. I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to everyone because we have a capable team.

“I am a team player and I am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so I am ready to do justice to every APC member.

“NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision. NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit.

“The Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along”.

In an apparent move to bar members of the dissolved NWC from accessing their offices, security operatives had earlier in the day sealed the National Secretariat.

The development came two days after the police sealed and reopened the premises within hours.

Those who had entered the building were sent out at about 9am while four security vehicles were stationed in and around the party facility.

Acting National Secretary in the dissolved NWC, Arc. Waziri Bulama had at about 10:50am arrived the secretariat while the NEC meeting was going on at the Presidential Villa.

He was however barred from accessing the premises by armed security operatives.

Meanwhile, the Forum of non-NWC members of NEC has dissolved its executive committee.

Acting Publicity Secretary of the new executive, Muhammed Sani Ibrahim in a statement said; “On behalf of the majority members of the non-NWC, I am saddled to announce the decision of the members of the NEC to express the displeasure of the members due to the leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.

“The forum’s caretaker committee led by Hon. Nelson Alapa and eleven others is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. In its place, a three-man committee is hereby agreed to run the affairs of the forum in acting capacity, pending when a proper election will be held.

“The officers are: Acting Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Fakai, acting Secretary, David Okumagba and acting Publicity Secretary, Hon Muhammed Sani Ibrahim.”

No Victor, no Oshiomhole

An APC chieftain in Rivers, Prince Tonye Princewill has reacted to the formation of the caretaker committee, describing the situation as fair to all sides, saying “no Victor, no Oshiomhole”.

Princewill who is a close ally of the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

Erstwhile factional acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom was largely seen within party circles as a protege of the Amaechi.

Princewill in his statement said; “This is a victory for all progressives. No Victor, no Oshiomole. No victor, no vanquished. The President has shown leadership and an external force has acted upon the party to put it back on track.

The people chosen to run the affairs in the interim are fair, seasoned and progressive. I have no doubt they will reflect all shades of the party and can help us usher in a new dawn.

As a Rivers man, they should look before they leap into my state. It is tricky there. Water, as you know, can be very slippery. Some will say it is Rivers state that put us here. Let it not do it to us again. Please.

I want to thank Victor Giadom for kick-starting this peace, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for accepting it and most of all, the President for midwifing it. It is not yet time to celebrate. Implementation is where problems exist. But we pray for God’s guidance and wisdom in the affairs of men.



