APC Crisis: Former APC Nat’l leader on disability hails Buhari’s action

Expresses support for Buni-led Caretaker C’ttee

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, National Disabled Leader, Misbahu Lawan Didi, Saturday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s action to dissolve the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party and setting up a National Caretaker/Convention Committee, NCC, in order to salvage the party from further crisis.

Didi made the commendation in a statement he signed by himself despite he was part of the recently dissolved NWC of the party by Buhari, and said the move by the President was welcomed by him because the party’s interest and existence are far greater than any interest of individuals or groups because it is the will of God for the betterment of the ruling party.

He said: “I want to express my support for the action of the leader of our great party, and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the action he took to dissolve the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, which I was part of and served our great people.

“I see and believe it as the act of God for the betterment of our great party because the party’s interest and existence is far greater than any interest of an individual or group. We are the ruling party and if we cannot put our house in order it will definitely affect our nation. So it is a welcomed development.

“I want to use the opportunity to also thank the party and all Nigerians with disabilities for their cooperation and help for giving me the opportunity to function as the APC National Disabled Leader over the years. I have learned a lot and express my appreciation for the cooperation and support I received all these years.”

He (Didi) further recognized and appreciated former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odegie Oyegun; Leader of the Party, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu; immediate past Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole; Senator Lawal Shuaibu; Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, National Caretaker/Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni; and all the APC Governors, colleagues in the immediate past NWC and leaders of the party for their support for him over the years.

Meanwhile, the former Disabled Leader of APC, Didi said he will mobilize support for the Buni-led NCC because it will make the party more formidable especially after the national convention.

