APC CRISIS: Delta APC urges leaders to play by party rules

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI: All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state has called on leaders of the party at the national and state levels to play by the party’s constitution, saying that it was hopeful the leadership would resolve the crisis of leadership rocking the party at the top.

Organizing Secretary of the party in the state, Mr. Sunny Mene who spoke to the Vanguard on the ugly development in the party after an Appeal court sacked the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said Nigerians should be patient with the party, adding that the crisis would be over.

“We urge party leaders and members to avoid all that is repugnant to a good conscience, equity, and fair play. To be guided by the clear provisions of the APC constitution and where there are disputes which are often inevitable on the interpretation of the party constitution and where the internal mechanisms of conflict resolution fail, to rely only on the rule of law as the cardinal principle in the management of the party. “, he appealed.

He said what was happening in the party was a clash of progressive forces and reactionary forces within the system, adding that the party would come out stronger.

“A lot of Nigerians at all levels are very disturbed by the recent crisis rocking the party in Edo state and at the National Working Committee of the APC, particularly with the resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from APC and recent court judgments

We urge all Nigerians to be patient with All Progressives Congress (APC) party over the crisis. “, he said.

“APC is a political party built on the principle of progressivism, that is, Democracy, Social justice, social reform, and the rule of law. Therefore Nigerians should see the unfolding events as a clash of progressive forces and the reactionary forces within the party.”, he added

“ We should remember that this is the first time we are experiencing 20 years of unbroken democratic rule in Nigeria. So there is a bond to be fault lines that could be exploited for political advantages, such schemings are not unusual in a growing democracy. What is happening is a storm in the teacup.”, he said

“We trust in the party leadership to reconcile all issues to the benefit of the party (APC) and Nigeria at large.”, he said.

