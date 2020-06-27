APC Crisis: Buni’s C’ttee not out to witch-hunt anyone, Nabena allays fears

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena has urged party members to support the newly-constituted APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Nabena in a statement in Saturday allayed fears of a witch-hunt by the committee, urging those who have cases in court to withdraw the same while also asking members of the sacked National Working Committee NWC to bury their hatchet.

He said; “Perceived fears of a witchhunt is misplaced. The APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has been given a mandate by the APC NEC to reform our party and ensure unity across party ranks.

“There can be contestations which is not unusual in a political organization, but the task before us now is to support APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee to settle our differences and bring the much-needed reconciliation and peace to our dear party at this point.

“The leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on party members to withdraw cases against the party in court. It is a welcome development that many members have begun adhering to the president’s call. I urge other members and groups to do the same for the growth and unity of our party.

“Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states are forthcoming. We must now come together as a united political family to consolidate and win the elections”.

vanguard

