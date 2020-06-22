Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[BREAKING] APC crisis: Buhari, APC Governors in crucial meeting

On 12:25 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
APC crisis: Buhari, APC Govs meet in crucial meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with representatives of the All Progressives Congress, APC Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is taking place in less than 24 hours after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan met with the President over the crisis threatening to tear the ruling party apart.

At the meeting are the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

ALSO READ: APC crisis: Buhari, Lawan meet in Aso Rock

Recall that Governor Bagudu made spirited efforts to mediate in the differences between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole but all to no avail.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!