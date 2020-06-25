APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, assumes office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mai Mala Buni has assumed office at the party’s national secretariat.

Buni who is also the governor of Yobe state promised to carry all factions along in seeking for lasting peace for the party.

Buni had arrived the secretariat some minutes before 2 pm in company of some APC Governors including Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and others.

The Caretaker Committee chairman left the secretariat just few minutes after his arrival.

The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC of the party while appointing the Yobe State Governor, Mai Malla Buni as the Chairman, Caretaker/Convention Committee.

Governor Buni, who was the former Secretary of the APC was sworn-in by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the NEC advised that all litigations in the party should stop.

Meanwhile, the Acting National Secretary of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Arc Waziri Bulama prior to the commencement of the APC NEC meeting which dissolved the NWC, was barred by armed policemen from entering the National Secretariat.

Bulama while addressing the media on the event said; “I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat.

“I have called the commissioner of police and he said he is sending a senior Officer to see what is happening.

“The workers of the secretariat are servicing over 16 million members of this party across Nigeria. They are like civil servants.”

It was gathered that the APC’s Ag. National Secretary arrived the secretariat around 10:50 am in a black Toyota Land Cruiser Sports Utility Vehicle with registration number Abuja, Abj-140DN.

