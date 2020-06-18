APC aspirant unveils 5 point- agenda for Ondo state

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Okunjimi Odimayo, one of the Ondo state governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a five-point developmental agenda for the state.

Odimayo unveiled his agenda in a statement shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja on Thursday.

He listed the agenda to include, free and quantitative education, quality healthcare services, infrastructural development, merchandise agriculture, and industrialisation and good governance and accountability.

On education, Odimayo said that education has been the major industry and vocation in the state, since its creation in 1978, and has been the main strength for modern human capital development.

He said education was a deployable tool for modern agricultural and other industrial businesses and enterprises.

He, therefore, promised to guarantee improved funding above what was obtainable at present.

He promised to facilitate the use of resources for free and compulsory education in primary and secondary levels like the days of late progressive leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Pa Michael Ajasin.

He promised to reduce drastically, the exorbitant tuition fees currently charged by the state-owned tertiary institutions.

This, Odimayo said, was a way to stop the mass withdrawal syndrome of undergraduates from the institutions, caused by the inability of parents and guardians to pay school fees.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo) has endorsed the aspirant for the July 20, governorship primaries.

“I congratulate Odimayo for achieving the milestone of obtaining the Ondo state governorship nomination form of our great party, the APC for the July 20 primaries.

“To the best of my knowledge, he is the first aspirant among all the aspirants from the Unity Forum to achieve this milestone.

“This feat clearly underscores your sincerity of purpose and confidence.

“It is instructive to note that I had appealed to all aspirants in the Unity Forum to come together in order to present a flag bearer for the forthcoming APC governorship primaries.

“This idea has not been achievable because of incurable optimism of aspirants as no aspirant is willing to step aside for the other.

“Therefore, I decided to consult some elders, youths, and women across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“They have given me a nod to identify with a credible aspirant who represents our aspirations, collective interests, and hope for a more prosperous state,” Boroffice said.

